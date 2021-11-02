Statue of blessed Virgin Mary stolen from Cleveland’s St. John Nepomuceno church

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shocking discovery was made at St. John Nepomuceno church on Independence Road.

The Statue of the blessed Virgin Mary is gone.

Sandra Yody is the office manager there. She told 19 News she’s devastated.

“I was shocked. At first, I thought it was a bad joke,” she said.

The blessed Virgin Mary statue is worth somewhere around $1,000 and it has been at the church for 60 years.

“When I realized it was gone, I just I can’t even imagine how someone can pick up a statue that had to have weighed 250 pounds,” Yody said.

But this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Father Robert Jasany says he’s extremely disappointed in the disgusting act.

“We’ve had two break-ins in the kindergarten building and one break-in in the rectory,” he said.

Jasany has filed a report with police, but he needs help.

If you know something, please call Cleveland police.

