Stray bullet kills father of 4 at gathering in Cleveland garage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in a garage at a gathering at a Clark-Fulton neighborhood home last Friday night.

He’s been identified as 35-year-old Lopembe (Lupembe) Zuberi Sumaili, a refugee from The Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We are scared and we are heartbroken,” said Mayele Ngemba, President of the Congolese Community of Greater Cleveland Association.

Cleveland Police officers were sent to the 3950 block of Trowbridge Avenue for shots fired around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

When officers arrived, they found the victim down inside a garage with a gunshot wound to his head, Spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia said.

EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Family and friends still can’t believe what happened.

“We are very terrified to see the guy, a friend of ours, a community member who was shot by somebody who was unknown,” said Akili Maanda, family friend.

Relatives tell 19 News, Lupembe came to Cleveland in 2015 and was a beloved and hardworking member of the refugee community.

He was a husband and father to four children who are struggling to make sense of his death.

“We want justice. we want justice,” said Ngemba. “Just in the refugee community, this is our third victim to be gunned down by a bullet and we are scared that’s all I can say, we are scared.”

Click here if you’d like to help the family with donations for funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is urged to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be given by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

