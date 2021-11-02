Suspect takes own life after killing engaged couple, Westlake police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Ashtabula County man shot and killed an engaged couple, before taking his own life at a Westlake home, police said.

According to Westlake police, the bodies off all three victims were discovered around 11:20 a.m. Monday at a home in the 3600 block of Willow Run.

A person called 911 after going to the home for a welfare check and finding one of the bodies.

When officers arrived they found the additional victims.

Westlake police said preliminary analysis indicates Brent Shira, of Jefferson, shot and killed both Nathan Demetra, 31, of Westlake, and Yi Chai, 35, of Westlake, before turning the gun on himself.

Demetra and Chai were engaged to be married.

“This is quite the shock and it’s extremely sad,” said neighbor Kathleen Hanigosky. “I think I can speak for all the neighbors in saying we just have a pit in the bottom of our stomach.”

Hanigosky described the residents as a “young couple,” that was active in neighborhood gatherings.

