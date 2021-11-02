2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

University Hospitals seek genetic-linked dementia patients for clinical trial

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals is recruiting volunteers to participate in a clinical trial to test a potential treatment for genetic-based dementia.

“There is hope out there,” Dr. Brian Appleby, who researches and treats dementia, said. “There’s always people that can help you.”

Dr. Appleby oversees research on Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), an unusual form of the disease that affects personality and behavior. The form of dementia is also seen in patients under the age of 65.

University Hospitals is seeking patients with the condition to participate in a study to test a drug that could help individuals recover progranulin, a protein that is greatly reduced by the disease.

The test “delivers a treatment that artificially raises the level of progranulin in the hope that it may help with the symptoms of the disease,” Dr. Appleby said.

Marianne Sanders, a research nurse who has run a dementia support for over a decade, hopes for raised awareness, as she’s seen the impact of the condition first-hand.

“We expect people to behave as normal, and these patients don’t because they can’t,” she said. “You have to watch someone you love slowly change.”

University Hospitals will be looking all across Northeast Ohio who know they have this specific form of dementia—but Dr. Appleby isn’t chalking up success to a positive experiment.

“Just getting more awareness of the disease,” he said, “that’s a plus.”

Click here learn more about the current clinical trial, and here to learn more about FTD.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Almost all MetroHealth employees are vaccinated, hospital officials say
As Bedford school district officials and police work on a security plan to reopen the high...
Teachers Union president believes fallout from pandemic led to violence in some schools
The 'blue bucket' trend is re-emerging ahead of Halloween, signifying if a child has autism.
Northeast Ohio mother shares emotional story about celebrating Halloween with autistic son
FILE
Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children, booster shots