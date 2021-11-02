US Congressional District 11 seat: Will Ohio vote in a Republican or Democrat?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio will choose a woman for its 11th Congressional District in the U.S. House today.

This is a special election after Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) was confirmed as the secretary of housing and urban development by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown (D) is facing Republican Laverne Gore.

