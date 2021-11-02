Veterans mugged in failed robbery outside of American Legion Post

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are investigating a brutal, violent beat down of three people, two of them veterans outside of the Firestone Memorial American Legion Post.

It started when a group of men pulled up in the back of the post and confronted one of the men who was having a cigarette.

When the men were turned away in a robbery attempt, at least three of them jumped out of the car and started beating the man.

The other two men noticed what was happening outside when they glanced at a monitor that is connected to a camera outside of the post.

They rushed outside to help but were no match for what appeared to be three young men.

The camera mounted outside of the Legion Post recorded the entire incident and should provide Akron police with solid leads as they search for the suspects.

Police called the attack unprovoked and senseless.

One of the victims will require surgery for a significant eye injury.

Another told 19 News that he has no idea what could drive people to such violence.

“People just don’t care anymore, they just do what they want regardless of other people’s rights,” he said, “You should respect others as much as you do yourself, so those guys must not think much of themselves to begin with.”

Akron Police said the investigation is ongoing.

