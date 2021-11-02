2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wayne County missing mother, children found safe in California

The children were last seen on Oct. 27, 2021.
By Brian Koster
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The three missing Wayne County children and their mother Justina Cruz have been found safe along with her boyfriend near Gold Run California by the California Highway Patrol Monday night, according to Shreve Village Police Chief Ron Kiner.

They were last seen in Wayne County last Thursday.

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance are not known at this time.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

