Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun during Mississippi basketball game

A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.
A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.(Bk Aguilar // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (Gray News) – A woman was charged after reaching into her purse and accidentally firing a gun at a basketball game held at a school in Mississippi, police say.

According to the Madison Police Department, a witness said the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.

Rosa Scott School administrators suspended the remainder of the game while investigators interviewed witnesses.

Police determined the woman had an enhanced concealed carry permit that allowed her to have the firearm at the event.

However, she was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits of Madison in violation of the city ordinance.

No one was hurt from the gunshot.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

