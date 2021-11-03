18-year-old Cleveland man wanted for September murder, turns himself into police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Cleveland man wanted for a fatal shooting near the Gunning Park Recreation Center, surrendered to Cleveland police late Tuesday.

Cleveland police had been searching for Xaiver Hempstead since the Sept. 25 murder of Darius Cruz, 20.

Cruz died after being shot multiple times in the head and back.

Hempstead’s brother, Rashaun Williams, is also accused in the crime.

Williams was taken into custody by The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Oct. 26 at an address near the 3800 block of W. 150th Street.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.