$5,000 reward: Unknown suspect shot man to death in Slavic Village neighborhood, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released more details regarding a Tuesday afternoon shooting where a man was fatally shot in broad daylight.

Officers responded to Goodman Avenue near Warner Road around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and found a 19-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Paramedics rushed the victim, identified as Aminjas Shomo, of Olmsted Falls, to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, initial information shows that Shomo was shot by an unknown suspect. He was then heard yelling for help before police and first responders arrived.

A description of the suspect is not available at this time, but authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Detectives can be reached at 216-623-5464.

