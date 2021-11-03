98% of Summa Health employees in compliance with vaccination policy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summa Health System Director Mike Bernstein announced that at this time 98% of employees are in compliance with their COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The deadline was Oct. 31 and 7,300 employees, 91 percent, are fully vaccinated and 566 employees, 7 percent, have received a religious accommodation or medical exemption.

Also according to the statement, “Approximately 180 employees – or two percent – are not in compliance with our policy that includes the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. This number is comprised of both clinical and non-clinical staff. As a result, and in accordance with our vaccination policy, the progressive discipline process has started for these individuals. It remains our hope that they will choose to become compliant prior to the conclusion of the discipline process in early December.”

Additional updates will be upcoming in the following weeks.

