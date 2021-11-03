Cleveland’s Orlando Bakery enthusiastic over Opportunity Corridor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the city prepares to open Opportunity Corridor to the public, businesses along the new path are looking forward to the change.

“It’s about time,” John Anthony Orlando, the CEO of the company, said.

The Opportunity Corridor is a new stretch of road aimed at connecting Interstate 490 with East 105th Street

In a ceremony today, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the stretch will open next week.

The Orlando Bakery Company and its factory sit on the corner of East 75th Street and Grand Avenue, just a short walk away from Opportunity Corridor.

John Orlando cannot wait to see the opportunities that open up because of the road after years of anticipation.

“We’ve been here for over 40 years now at this location,” he explained, “and we’ve been hearing about the road for probably 30 of the 40 years.”

The Orlando family says the new street will be able to put the bakery in a larger spotlight than ever before.

In the past, transportation to and from the facility was a challenge.

“You had to zig and zag through the city to get to the highways. Especially with all of the construction going on it’s been more difficult for our drivers,” John Orlando said.

Opportunity Corridor has the opportunity to improve transport for residents, as well as Orlando’s employees and dozens of delivery trucks: “We have 40 of our own trucks plus deliveries and our national distribution...probably over 100 trucks a day.”

More personally, John Orlando hopes residents will get to know his family business better: “We still have a lot of people think that we’re from Florida, so it’s going to give us more exposure, which we’re excited about.”

As John Orlando waits for opening day, he believes this is what Cleveland needs to better connect the city.

“Hopefully it’s going to bridge that gap between the East-side and the West-side because it’s going to make it a lot easier to make it to the east side and the west side.”

