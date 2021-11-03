2 Strong 4 Bullies
Family members find Cleveland man dead in his home on the city’s East side

(Associated Press)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found dead shot to death on the living room floor of his apartment on the city’s East side Tuesday.

Cleveland police said family members went to Robert Bryant’s home in the 3200 block of E. 143rd Street around 5 p.m. when they were unable to reach him by phone.

After finding the body, family members called 911 and EMS pronounced Bryant dead at the scene.

A neighbor told officers they heard gunshots around 7 a.m., but did not call police.

There are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be called in to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

