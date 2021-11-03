Giant Eagle, GetGo will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, the company announced Wednesday.

“Our Team Members have been working tirelessly to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests while ensuring access to essential food, fuel and medicines. We cannot thank them enough for the dedication they have shown day in and day out,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “Our decision to close on Thanksgiving will allow all of our Team Members time to rest, recharge and enjoy the holiday with their families.”

Normal business hours will return on Friday, Nov. 26.

