How soon can you get your younger child the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio

CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11
CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11(NBC)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health is set to provide more details regarding the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

Remarks from Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff are scheduled for 10 a.m. He will be joined Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Michael Forbes, of Akron Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Michele Dritz, of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The health briefing comes a short time after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended a smaller dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.

As of Nov. 1, the Ohio Department of Health said more than 2,000 children under the age of 18 in the state have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Fifteen children have died.

Even before the recommendation was given, providers throughout Ohio began receiving additional doses of the vaccine for children in anticipation of approval.

This story will be updated.

