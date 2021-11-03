2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man carjacked at gunpoint at Beachwood gas station

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A man filling up his vehicle at a gas station on Chagrin Blvd. was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Beachwood police said the victim was at the BP Gas Station in the 25000 block of Chagrin Blvd. around 5:30 a.m.

According to police, an unknown Black man approached the victim, pointed a gun at him and stole his car.

There are no arrests at this time.

