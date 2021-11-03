MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police said detectives need the community to come forward to identify a bank robber who targeted Chase Bank on Oct. 30.

Police said this male suspect walked in the front door of the bank at 800 Ashland Road around 9 a.m.

He was in the lobby for a short time when he was asked if he needed assistance, according to police.

Police said he abruptly said he forgot his wallet and immediately left the bank.

These surveillance photos of what he was wearing at that time, including a blue medical-type facemask, were shared by Mansfield Police:

Mansfield Chase Bank robber takes off on bicycle (Mansfield Police)

At approximately 11:20 p.m., the same individual walked into the bank from a rear entrance door wearing the same clothing but a different face mask, which was white this time, police said.

The suspect approached a teller and handed her a note demanding money, police said.

According to police, he then ran out the rear door of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, got on a bicycle, and pedaled eastbound down Grace Street.

No weapon was seen during the robbery, police said.

Police described the suspect as 5′11″ tall, 170 pounds, with a beard.

Mansfield Police shared these surveillance photos of the robbery:

Mansfield Chase Bank robber takes off on bicycle (Mansfield Police)

Call Major Crimes Det. Terry Butler at 419-755-9791 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this robbery.

