North Randall police search for 28-year-old man missing since July

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A local mother is seeking the public’s help in finding her missing son.

Christopher Patton, 28, was last seen July 17, 2021 and is missing from North Randall.

According to North Randall police, Patton was reported missing by his mother, who said no one had heard from him in nearly two weeks.

Patton’s last known contact was with his child’s mother, police said, after he left work at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Euclid.

He has not been in touch with family or returned to work since.

Police said Patton stands 5′11″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He drives a black 2012 Chevrolet Cruz with Ohio license plate FYK8915, according to police.

The 28-year-old is not known to abuse drugs or alcohol, police said, and has no known medical issues.

Patton previously disappeared for several days in February, according to family and police, but did return home.

Contact the North Randall Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-518-3134 if you see Christopher Patton or know his location.

