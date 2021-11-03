2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

North Randall police search for 28-year-old man missing since July

Christopher Patton
Christopher Patton(Source: Family of Christopher Patton)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A local mother is seeking the public’s help in finding her missing son.

Christopher Patton, 28, was last seen July 17, 2021 and is missing from North Randall.

According to North Randall police, Patton was reported missing by his mother, who said no one had heard from him in nearly two weeks.

Patton’s last known contact was with his child’s mother, police said, after he left work at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Euclid.

He has not been in touch with family or returned to work since.

Police said Patton stands 5′11″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He drives a black 2012 Chevrolet Cruz with Ohio license plate FYK8915, according to police.

The 28-year-old is not known to abuse drugs or alcohol, police said, and has no known medical issues.

Patton previously disappeared for several days in February, according to family and police, but did return home.

Contact the North Randall Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-518-3134 if you see Christopher Patton or know his location.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Man carjacked at gunpoint at Beachwood gas station
The Leskovec family (Source: GoFundMe)
Stark County baby loses mom in car accident, dad to COVID-19
Opportunity Corridor
3-mile stretch of ‘Opportunity Corridor’ to open in Cleveland at end of next week
Source: Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle, GetGo will be closed on Thanksgiving Day