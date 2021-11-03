Northeast Ohio Weather: More rounds of lake effect winter mix ahead

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air continues to come in from the north. There is still enough moisture to support more rounds of lake effect precipitation. The steering wind today goes from northwest to west. The best risk of a winter mix will be along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Travel could be slick in spots in the more persistent bands of rain and snow. We are keeping in the risk of a winter mix along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland tonight and tomorrow. I could even see some leftover stuff Friday morning east of Cleveland. The lake effect finally winds down by Friday afternoon. Farther inland will mainly be dry. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s today and tomorrow. Early morning lows around 30 degrees. We rebound back to around 50 degrees Friday.

