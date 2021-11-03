Northeast Ohio weather: Light wintry mix through Thursday; sunshine and a warm-up for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A chilly night is in the forecast tonight.

Expect temperatures dipping down into the upper 20s and lower 30s by dawn.

A little light wintry mix is possible this evening, but mainly downwind of the lakeshore in the Primary Snow Belt.

Thursday will be our final “lake effect day” for a while.

We’re expecting areas of light rain and snow during the day Thursday, especially in the Primary Snow Belt.

Where snow bands persist, some slush may accumulate on untreated surfaces, especially in Lake, Ashtabula, and Geauga counties.

Temperatures will only top out in the 40s on Thursday afternoon.

A little lingering, light lake effect precipitation is possible on Friday morning.

We will be drying out, and warming up, during the second half of the day.

Temperatures will warm to about 50 degrees Friday afternoon.

The warm-up will continue this weekend, as highs climb into the mid to upper 50s.

