2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Light wintry mix through Thursday; sunshine and a warm-up for the weekend

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A chilly night is in the forecast tonight.

Expect temperatures dipping down into the upper 20s and lower 30s by dawn.

A little light wintry mix is possible this evening, but mainly downwind of the lakeshore in the Primary Snow Belt.

Thursday will be our final “lake effect day” for a while.

We’re expecting areas of light rain and snow during the day Thursday, especially in the Primary Snow Belt.

Where snow bands persist, some slush may accumulate on untreated surfaces, especially in Lake, Ashtabula, and Geauga counties.

Temperatures will only top out in the 40s on Thursday afternoon.

A little lingering, light lake effect precipitation is possible on Friday morning.

We will be drying out, and warming up, during the second half of the day.

Temperatures will warm to about 50 degrees Friday afternoon.

The warm-up will continue this weekend, as highs climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: More rounds of lake effect wintry mix ahead

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: More rounds of lake effect wintry mix ahead
Wednesday, Nov. 3
19 First Alert Science School: What is graupel?
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 11/2/2021
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 11/2/2021