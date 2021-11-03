2 Strong 4 Bullies
Odell Beckham Jr. ‘excused’ from Cleveland Browns practice on Wednesday

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The buzz around the Cleveland Browns continued on Wednesday after another report involving Odell Beckham Jr. surfaced.

Less than 24 hours after the league trade deadline passed, NFL insider Josina Anderson said Beckham Jr. was excused from Wednesday’s practice by the team, even though it appeared the star wide receiver intended on participating.

While speaking from practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Beckham Jr. was not with the team on Wednesday.

There was speculation that the Browns may have tried to trade Beckham Jr. before the deadline, but no transactions were made on Tuesday.

Sports Illustrated: Odell Beckham Jr.'s father posts 11-minute video of his son getting open

Beckham Jr. joined the Cleveland Browns via trade in 2019, but the former Pro Bowl-caliber receiver has not been able to put up the types of stats he tallied while he was with the New York Giants; whether due to injury or other reasons.

In Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham Jr. caught one pass for six yards.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is also expected to speak with reporters at practice on Wednesday.

The 4-4 Cleveland Browns travel to Cincinnati next for a road game against the AFC North rival Bengals on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

