Ohio Gov. DeWine exposed to 2 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19

FILE - Gov. DeWine
FILE - Gov. DeWine(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was ruled to have been in close contact to two of his staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, first lady Fran DeWine was also exposed to the two individuals.

The DeWines are both fully vaccinated and have since received their boosters. Neither are currently showing symptoms.

As a healthy safety measure, both the governor and his wife will not participate in any of their previously scheduled in-person events through Sunday.

Daily COVID-19 testing will be part of the monitoring process.

