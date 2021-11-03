Ohio Gov. DeWine exposed to 2 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was ruled to have been in close contact to two of his staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, first lady Fran DeWine was also exposed to the two individuals.

The DeWines are both fully vaccinated and have since received their boosters. Neither are currently showing symptoms.

As a healthy safety measure, both the governor and his wife will not participate in any of their previously scheduled in-person events through Sunday.

Daily COVID-19 testing will be part of the monitoring process.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.