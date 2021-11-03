2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Cleveland’s ‘Opportunity Corridor’

Opportunity Corridor
Opportunity Corridor(Source: ODOT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for Cleveland’s “Opportunity Corridor.”

Individuals who participated in the ceremony include:

  • Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks
  • State Sen. Sandra Williams
  • State Rep. Stephanie Howse
  • Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish
  • Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was initially scheduled to attend the event, but he and the first lady were exposed to two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.

This story will be updated.

