Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Cleveland’s ‘Opportunity Corridor’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for Cleveland’s “Opportunity Corridor.”

Individuals who participated in the ceremony include:

Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks

State Sen. Sandra Williams

State Rep. Stephanie Howse

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was initially scheduled to attend the event, but he and the first lady were exposed to two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.