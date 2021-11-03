Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Cleveland’s ‘Opportunity Corridor’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for Cleveland’s “Opportunity Corridor.”
Individuals who participated in the ceremony include:
- Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks
- State Sen. Sandra Williams
- State Rep. Stephanie Howse
- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish
- Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was initially scheduled to attend the event, but he and the first lady were exposed to two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.
