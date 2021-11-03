2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Security expert questions Bedford plan for metal detectors in high school

Bedford administrators counter that the metal detectors are just one part of the security enhancements the district is making.
By Brian Duffy
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some are wondering if metal detectors are a good idea for Bedford High School as they put together a security plan in hopes of reopening the high school by the end of November after a series of fights forced district officials to close the school in late October.

The metal detectors are part of the security enhancements the district plans to implement and are just part of the reason the student body at Bedford will remain on remote learning until late November.

Kenneth Trump, who is a school security expert and is the President of National School Safety and Security Services believes metal detectors will not help solve the problem in Bedford.

“Metal detectors provide security theatre, the perception, the emotional security blanket that makes parents and community feel that something is being done,” Trump said.

The real work, Trump said, involves behavior management, increased supervision, heightened security measures, working with first responders, and dealing with the social and emotional needs of students these days.

The Bedford school district believes they are doing just that.

“The Bedford School District will use metal detectors at Bedford High as just one part of our security enhancements,” a district representative wrote in a statement, “We recognize that no one piece of equipment will address every problem.”

The district plans new procedures for students entering and exiting the building and they will be boosting student behavioral and mental health services.

The Bedford police department is also involved, working with the district on the security plan.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Orland Bakery leadership excited over Opportunity Corridor opening
Cleveland’s Orlando Bakery enthusiastic over Opportunity Corridor
Opportunity Corridor
‘Opportunity Corridor’ to open in Cleveland next week
Christopher Patton
North Randall police search for 28-year-old man missing since July
Man carjacked at gunpoint at Beachwood gas station