Security expert questions Bedford plan for metal detectors in high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some are wondering if metal detectors are a good idea for Bedford High School as they put together a security plan in hopes of reopening the high school by the end of November after a series of fights forced district officials to close the school in late October.

The metal detectors are part of the security enhancements the district plans to implement and are just part of the reason the student body at Bedford will remain on remote learning until late November.

Kenneth Trump, who is a school security expert and is the President of National School Safety and Security Services believes metal detectors will not help solve the problem in Bedford.

“Metal detectors provide security theatre, the perception, the emotional security blanket that makes parents and community feel that something is being done,” Trump said.

The real work, Trump said, involves behavior management, increased supervision, heightened security measures, working with first responders, and dealing with the social and emotional needs of students these days.

The Bedford school district believes they are doing just that.

“The Bedford School District will use metal detectors at Bedford High as just one part of our security enhancements,” a district representative wrote in a statement, “We recognize that no one piece of equipment will address every problem.”

The district plans new procedures for students entering and exiting the building and they will be boosting student behavioral and mental health services.

The Bedford police department is also involved, working with the district on the security plan.

