Stark County baby loses mom in car accident, dad to COVID-19

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Salem City Schools junior and high school teacher was killed in a car accident on the way to work Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said Kera Lemasters-Leskovec, 32, of Atwater, died around 6:30 a.m. when a car hit her head-on after going left of center near the intersection of State Route 183 and Price Street in Lexington Township.

Dear Quaker Family, It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I must inform you of the passing of Mrs. Kera... Posted by Salem City Schools on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Lemasters-Leskovec lost her husband to COVID-19 several months ago.

The couple leaves behind a young daughter, Avalee.

Baby Avalee lost both her parents in 2021. ((Source: GoFundMe))

Friends have set up a GoFundMe for the family to cover funeral expenses and said anything left will go towards Avalee’s care.

Troopers said the driver who crashed into Lemasters-Leskovec has been identified as Jonathan Walter, 28, of Alliance.

Walter’s car, a Nissan Altima, caught fire after the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

