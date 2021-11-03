2 Strong 4 Bullies
Student aid arrested in Akron for sexually exploiting 9-year-old student

Akron Police are searching for a man wanted in a violent road rage incident. (Source: WOIO)
Akron Police are searching for a man wanted in a violent road rage incident. (Source: WOIO)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - In Sept. of this year, the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau was contacted in regard to an allegation that a student aid at the Wings of Change Learning Center was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

It was alleged that Isaac V. Rosler, 20, of Uniontown was sexually exploiting a 9-year-old boy, according to a press release.

On Nov. 3, Rosler was arrested and charged with 6 counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the third degree, and 1 count of Attempted Rape, a felony of the first degree, according to the release.

Rosler was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Follow-up questions should be directed to Inspector William Holland at 330-620-9738.

