Student aid arrested in Akron for sexually exploiting 9-year-old student

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - In Sept. of this year, the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau was contacted in regard to an allegation that a student aid at the Wings of Change Learning Center was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

It was alleged that Isaac V. Rosler, 20, of Uniontown was sexually exploiting a 9-year-old boy, according to a press release.

On Nov. 3, Rosler was arrested and charged with 6 counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the third degree, and 1 count of Attempted Rape, a felony of the first degree, according to the release.

Rosler was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Follow-up questions should be directed to Inspector William Holland at 330-620-9738.

