Thousands could be without public transportation in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - METRO RTA bus drivers are picking up passengers all along their routes, however, in a matter of hours, that could change, leaving many stranded.

“Hoping to come to a positive resolution soon,” said Molly Becker, the Director of Public Relations & Marketing at METRO RTA in Summit County.

METRO RTA and Transport Workers Union Local 1 are negotiating their contract.

If workers don’t get what they want, then METRO RTA believes they may walk off the job and hit the picket lines.

“Out of the respect for the process, I can’t really talk about the specifics of what’s holding up the process. But everybody is working hard together, the Union as well as metro staff,” said Becker.

When Victor Rogers’ car broke down, he turned to METRO RTA to get to work but now he’s terrified that he won’t have a way to and from his job.

“If I don’t get to work, bills don’t get paid. Their workers are dealing with a thousand different personalities so anything can happen. They put themselves in harm’s way every day,” said Rogers. “But a person like me my car is down so I depend on you guys. I’m at work every day faithfully so when you guys come with this expired contract you’re not hurting the workers, you’re hurting the customers that depend on you guys,” said Rogers.

Other riders said they depend on Metro RTA for their education because without them it’s hard to get to class.

“You’re thinking about how to save yourselves money when you’re like a multi-billionaire company,” said Rogers.

To these riders, the most aggravating thing is the unknown.

“Well that’s going to be up to the parties however long they’re willing to hold out,” said Becker.

We asked Transport Workers Union Local 1 for a comment, and they have yet to get back to 19 News.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.