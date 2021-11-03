2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Unmarked patrol cars, surveillance tactics being used to stop ‘porch pirates’ in Mentor

FILE
FILE(WRDW)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Police Department said additional steps are being taken, including increasing patrols in neighborhoods, to help stop “porch pirates” as the holiday delivery season approaches.

Other tools that will be used by Mentor police include use of unmarked vehicles, surveillance equipment, bait boxes, and GPS tracking.

Police said the theft suspects tend to follow a delivery truck or look for a home with packages on the doorstep in hopes that it is something of high value that can quickly be sold for cash elsewhere.

Precautionary steps to limit porch pirate activity include:

  • Track online orders
  • Remove packages from the porch as soon as possible
  • Invest in security cameras
  • Watch out for neighbors’ properties
  • Look for suspicious vehicles

In Mentor, a theft conviction is punishable by up to six months.

Victims of theft can report the crime to the Mentor Police Department by calling 440-255-1234.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Xavier Hempstead (Source: U.S. Marshals)
18-year-old Cleveland man wanted for September murder turns himself into police
FILE - Gov. DeWine
Ohio Gov. DeWine exposed to 2 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19
Justin Bibb is Cleveland's new mayor.
Mayor-elect Justin Bibb talks next steps after winning Cleveland race: ‘hitting the ground running’
Mansfield Chase Bank robber takes off on bicycle
Mansfield Chase Bank robber takes off on bicycle