Unmarked patrol cars, surveillance tactics being used to stop ‘porch pirates’ in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Police Department said additional steps are being taken, including increasing patrols in neighborhoods, to help stop “porch pirates” as the holiday delivery season approaches.

Other tools that will be used by Mentor police include use of unmarked vehicles, surveillance equipment, bait boxes, and GPS tracking.

Police said the theft suspects tend to follow a delivery truck or look for a home with packages on the doorstep in hopes that it is something of high value that can quickly be sold for cash elsewhere.

Precautionary steps to limit porch pirate activity include:

Track online orders

Remove packages from the porch as soon as possible

Invest in security cameras

Watch out for neighbors’ properties

Look for suspicious vehicles

In Mentor, a theft conviction is punishable by up to six months.

Victims of theft can report the crime to the Mentor Police Department by calling 440-255-1234.

