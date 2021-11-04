2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 arrested, 2 at large in beating of veterans outside of American Legion Post

Veterans mugged in failed robbery outside of American Legion Post
Veterans mugged in failed robbery outside of American Legion Post
By Avery Williams and Brian Duffy
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have arrested one of the suspects accused in a brutal, violent beating of three people, two of them veterans, outside of the Firestone Memorial American Legion Post.

Veterans mugged in failed robbery outside of American Legion Post

Shaun Husk, Jr.,19, was taken into police custody early Thursday from a Garfield Street home, according to a news release.

Police said Michael Baratko, 25, and Cody Sell, 19, are wanted on arrest warrants but remain on the loose.

1 arrested, 2 at large in beating of veterans outside of American Legion Post
1 arrested, 2 at large in beating of veterans outside of American Legion Post(Source: WOIO)

The incident took place Saturday on Kenmore Boulevard. It started when a group of men pulled up in the back of the post and confronted one of the victims as he smoked a cigarette.

When the men were turned away in a robbery attempt, at least three of them jumped out of the car and started beating the man.

The other two men noticed what was happening outside when they glanced at a monitor that is connected to a camera outside of the post.

They rushed outside to help but were no match for the suspects.

All three victims suffered facial and head injuries during the attack, according to the release.

“People just don’t care anymore, they just do what they want regardless of other people’s rights. You should respect others as much as you do yourself, so those guys must not think much of themselves to begin with,” one of the victims told 19 News.

Husk, Jr. was taken to the Summit County Jail. He is facing charges of felonious assault, assault and obstructing official business, according to the release.

Akron police are asking for the public’s help in locating Baratko and Sell. Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about this incident.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Family asks for assistance in search for missing 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman
Hope Memorial Bridge closed until early Friday, Nov. 5
Cleveland EMT, police officer and firefighter recruits have to sign a new agreement as a...
New Cleveland first responder recruits could owe thousands if they leave before five years
GM investing more than $46M at Parma Metal Center