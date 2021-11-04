11-year-old girl critically hurt in Cleveland apartment fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department confirms an 11-year-old girl suffered critical burns in an early morning fire at an apartment complex on Lorain Avenue at West 95th St.

The girl was taken to MetroHealth.

The fire started on the first-floor of the building around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire department said flames were contained within 15 minutes of them being at the scene. The cause is still being investigated.

The Red Cross was at the complex providing assistance to residents.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.