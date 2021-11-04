14-year-old murdered, 2 children even younger are arrested for the crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old shot in the back, murdered on the street in broad daylight. It’s a senseless crime that shocked the community. The suspects were arrested just one day later, children, just 12 and 13 years old.

Parents in the area tell 19 News the crime, the suspects, and whatever the circumstances equal a tragedy on so many levels.

Danielle Moore of Cleveland says, “Gun violence is a mess, and how did they get the gun? What made them do that?”

Moore of Cleveland says she vowed she would never lose a child to the streets. She says it takes non-stop commitment to keep her 10- and 18-year-old sons safe and on the right path in life, “There’s nothing that should be that serious. All they should be concentrating on is schooling and getting themselves in a better position in life period.”

So, Moore and other parents who have their children involved in a local football program were shocked, outraged, and heartbroken to hear 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson, a middle school student, was shot in the back, murdered on Adams Street on Monday. Maple Heights detectives arrested two other children, boys who are just 12 and 13 years old, for the fatal shooting.

Parent Stephanie Frankel from Cleveland Heights says, “It’s very sad. It’s upsetting. I think about the parents, the family, and the children.”

Frankel from Cleveland Heights has a 10-year-old son; she says she watches like a hawk to keep him safe from street violence, “I’m very much a part of his life and everything we do. He’s not out of my sight; I don’t let him out of my sight.”

As for Moore, she says if parents can’t or don’t get their children on the right path and involved in positive activities, there’s even more of a risk they’ll lose their life and freedom to the streets. Something Moore worries about every single day, “It’s always dangerous for children his age and older. And these children are getting more and more out of control. Everyone needs to participate to get to where they need to be – for these kids.”

Maple Heights Police tell 19 News the murder of the 14-year-old remains under investigation, and at this time, information is not being released on what led to the shooting or where the child suspects got the gun.

