$2 million in scholarships up for grabs as Ohio expands “Vax 2 School”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Millions of dollars in scholarships will be given out to vaccinated children and students across the state. The Ohio Department of Health announced their plans to expand the “Vax 2 School” program after being announced in September.

Vax-2-School will now be open for anyone between 5 and 25. Anyone can register in that age group after receiving their first dose with winners being drawn November 21st and November 29th.

$2 million in scholarships are available with 150 $10,000 scholarships being given, and five $100,000 scholarships as the main prize. The scholarships are to an Ohio college, university, or technical education.

All information can be found at the link here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.