30-year-old man carjacked at BP gas station in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man was carjacked early Thursday morning at a gas station on Grant Street in Akron.

Police said the incident took place around 12:30 a.m. at the BP gas station located at 778 Grant Street.

The victim told police that two men attacked him, with one of the suspects punching him in the face while he was inside his car.

He was then forced out of his vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Versa, according to a news release from police.

The release said the car was found wrecked on Ira Avenue shortly after the incident.

One of the suspects is described by police as having worn a a red hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

If you have information about this carjacking, contact any of the numbers listed below. Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

