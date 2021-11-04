2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

30-year-old man carjacked at BP gas station in Akron

Akron Police
Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man was carjacked early Thursday morning at a gas station on Grant Street in Akron.

Police said the incident took place around 12:30 a.m. at the BP gas station located at 778 Grant Street.

The victim told police that two men attacked him, with one of the suspects punching him in the face while he was inside his car.

He was then forced out of his vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Versa, according to a news release from police.

The release said the car was found wrecked on Ira Avenue shortly after the incident.

One of the suspects is described by police as having worn a a red hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

If you have information about this carjacking, contact any of the numbers listed below. Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Family asks for assistance in search for missing 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman
Hope Memorial Bridge closed until early Friday, Nov. 5
Cleveland EMT, police officer and firefighter recruits have to sign a new agreement as a...
New Cleveland first responder recruits could owe thousands if they leave before five years
GM investing more than $46M at Parma Metal Center