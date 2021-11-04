Akron Police release photos of suspects involved in $50,000 band equipment theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police released photos on Facebook of suspects involved in the theft of $50,000 worth of band equipment.

According to the Facebook post, the suspects brought a suspected portion of the musical equipment into the Guitar Dept at 972 Kenmore Boulevard.

The suspect wearing the mask was using a cane to walk.

If you have any information about this crime, or can identify either of the suspects, please contact Akron Police Detective R. Welser, at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Akron stolen band equipment theft (Akron Police)

Police in Akron and a band touring the country are in search of the musicians’ van that was stolen over the weekend while in Northeast Ohio for a concert.

“It’s the rudest awakening you can have,” said vocalist and guitarist Marisa Dabice.

She and her bandmates walked out of their Akron hotel Saturday morning to find their van and trailer containing more than $50,000 worth of musical equipment and merchandise were gone

A band's van and trailer containing $50k in equipment stolen from an Akron hotel. Take a look at the photo and list of missing equipment. Call Akron police with any info. pic.twitter.com/uGw8CPzWtP — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) October 26, 2021

“Without sounding a little too hippy with it, there’s this energy you have with these pieces,” Dabice told 19 News.

According to Akron police, officers were called to Furnace Street on Saturday morning for reports of a theft.

A band member told investigators that their blue 2012 Ford Econoline E350 touring van and attached trailer were stolen in the overnight hours from the Courtyard Marriott hotel parking lot.

A police spokesperson told 19 News that they have not yet been able to find any surveillance video that shows the theft taking place.

A band member said the following on Twitter: “We’re trying to calculate the value of what was lost between gear and merch and personal stuff but it’s an …. Overwhelming number. We do have insurance for our gear but the policy doesn’t even cover everything that we had.”

Members of the Philadelphia-based band said they are renting a minivan and borrowing equipment from other musicians on tour so they can continue the nationwide tour as planned.

“It’s not an option to throw in the towel and let this defeat us. You only have one choice... to keep going,” said Dabice.

They played a show in Lakewood on Friday and stopped in Akron to sleep before getting back on the road for the next show in Connecticut.

Van stolen from touring band (Source: Facebook)

The van has Pennsylvania license plates that read “KMS2589.”

Dabice and the rest of the band are hopeful someone notices the vehicles, or the equipment online or in a local shop.

“You’ll be on the guest list for life if you can reconnect us,” she said.

Anyone with information about the van’s location can call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

Editor’s note: The name of the band contains explicit language, so 19 News is not including it directly in news coverage.

