2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron Police release photos of suspects involved in $50,000 band equipment theft

By Chris Anderson, Jim Nelson and Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police released photos on Facebook of suspects involved in the theft of $50,000 worth of band equipment.

According to the Facebook post, the suspects brought a suspected portion of the musical equipment into the Guitar Dept at 972 Kenmore Boulevard.

The suspect wearing the mask was using a cane to walk.

If you have any information about this crime, or can identify either of the suspects, please contact Akron Police Detective R. Welser, at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Akron stolen band equipment theft
Akron stolen band equipment theft(Akron Police)

Police in Akron and a band touring the country are in search of the musicians’ van that was stolen over the weekend while in Northeast Ohio for a concert.

“It’s the rudest awakening you can have,” said vocalist and guitarist Marisa Dabice.

She and her bandmates walked out of their Akron hotel Saturday morning to find their van and trailer containing more than $50,000 worth of musical equipment and merchandise were gone

“Without sounding a little too hippy with it, there’s this energy you have with these pieces,” Dabice told 19 News.

According to Akron police, officers were called to Furnace Street on Saturday morning for reports of a theft.

A band member told investigators that their blue 2012 Ford Econoline E350 touring van and attached trailer were stolen in the overnight hours from the Courtyard Marriott hotel parking lot.

A police spokesperson told 19 News that they have not yet been able to find any surveillance video that shows the theft taking place.

PHOTO: Band's van, trailer stolen from Akron parking lot

A band member said the following on Twitter: “We’re trying to calculate the value of what was lost between gear and merch and personal stuff but it’s an …. Overwhelming number. We do have insurance for our gear but the policy doesn’t even cover everything that we had.”

List of band's gear that was stolen in Akron

Members of the Philadelphia-based band said they are renting a minivan and borrowing equipment from other musicians on tour so they can continue the nationwide tour as planned.

“It’s not an option to throw in the towel and let this defeat us. You only have one choice... to keep going,” said Dabice.

They played a show in Lakewood on Friday and stopped in Akron to sleep before getting back on the road for the next show in Connecticut.

Van stolen from touring band
Van stolen from touring band(Source: Facebook)

The van has Pennsylvania license plates that read “KMS2589.”

Dabice and the rest of the band are hopeful someone notices the vehicles, or the equipment online or in a local shop.

“You’ll be on the guest list for life if you can reconnect us,” she said.

Anyone with information about the van’s location can call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

Editor’s note: The name of the band contains explicit language, so 19 News is not including it directly in news coverage.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Renny Baldridge was captured on two felony warrants for his involvement in a home burglary.
Arrest made in connection with Springfield home burglary
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams (Source: WOIO)
‘This is my last official act’: Calvin Williams steps down as Cleveland’s chief of police
General Motors (GM) officials announced Thursday they will invest more than $46 million at its...
GM investing more than $46M at Parma Metal Center
Father Robert Williams was arrested in a child porn investigation.
Former Strongsville priest allegedly used confession to extort sexually-explicit content from boys