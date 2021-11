SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Renny Baldridge was captured on two felony warrants for his involvement in a home burglary.

The incident occurred on Overlook Drive in Springfield Township.

Baldridge had a burglary warrant, a felony of the second degree, and a receiving stolen property warrant, a felony of the fifth degree.

