2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him

By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A man captured a video of an elk attacking a person in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife continually warns people to avoid conflict with wild animals, especially animals that pose a danger to people and pets. Click here for more tips and advice from the wildlife agency.

The latest attack caught on camera happened in Estes Park in late October.

Eric Burley, who runs the Facebook page @Delvis Prime, was filming a herd that was in town close to people.

Elk walking through Estes Park isn’t out of the norm for the popular tourist destination.

Burley noticed the elk were starting to show signs of aggression.

“This ain’t good,” Burley said in the video. “They’re showing teeth.”

Seconds after Burley started warning people around him, he noticed a man walking directly toward an elk that was starting to move away from the herd and in the direction of people.

“Watch out, sir,” Burley said to the man. “Watch out! Watch out!”

The man either didn’t hear him, or chose to ignore the warning, and continued walking.

That’s when the elk taught him a tough lesson to learn.

The elk lowered his head and knocked the man off his feet.

A woman rushed to the man’s side to check on him. The man appeared to be physically OK, just a bit shaken up.

When KKTV asked Burley how he knew the elk was showing signs he was about to attack, Burley responded with, “I used common sense.”

Burley hopes the video serves as a reminder to others that you should always be cautious around wildlife.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Stress of pandemic believed to be tied to rise in violence in schools
Stress of pandemic believed to be tied to rise in violence in schools
Bar that Akron police called ‘troubled’ opens back up; records show calls for police have...
Sky Lounge
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Euclid Teachers Association gives the go-ahead to authorize 10-day strike notice
Euclid Teachers Association gives the go-ahead to authorize 10-day strike notice
Terminal Tower offers panoramic view of Cleveland
Tower City bringing locally owned tenants, hoping for more foot traffic