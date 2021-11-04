Cleveland Browns excuse Odell Beckham Jr. from practice for 2nd straight day, sources report

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second day in a row, Odell Beckham Jr. has been excused from participating in practice with the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple NFL insiders.

Odell Beckham has been excused from Thursday’s practice, per league source #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 4, 2021

#Browns WR Odell Beckham will be excused from practice again today, source says. We'll see where this goes but talks continue. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 4, 2021

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed for the first time that Beckham Jr. was not with the team while Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the wide receiver’s representatives.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski says OBJ will be excused today: “Andrew Berry and his (OBJ’s) representatives will continue to talk” — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 3, 2021

There was speculation that the Browns may have tried to trade Beckham Jr. before Tuesday’s deadline, but no transactions were made.

Beckham Jr. joined the Cleveland Browns via trade in 2019, but the former Pro Bowl-caliber receiver has not been able to put up the types of stats he tallied while he was with the New York Giants; whether due to injury or other reasons.

In Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham Jr. caught one pass for six yards.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also spoke with reporters at practice on Wednesday, saying he was surprised by everything going on involving Beckham.

The 4-4 Cleveland Browns travel to Cincinnati next for a road game against the AFC North rival Bengals on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.

