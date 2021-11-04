Cuyahoga County Diversion Center expands to general public

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After launching six months ago as an alternative to jail, the Cuyahoga County Diversion Center in Cleveland is now open to the general public.

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAHMS) Board of Cuyahoga County announced this week it will now accept referrals instead of limiting admission to low-level offenders brought in by police.

“This definitely can save lives. This is another tool we have in the continuum of crisis care,” said ADAMHS Board CEO Scott Osiecki. “We’re diverting from incarceration, and we’re diverting from crisis and hospitalization.”

The diversion center opened in May and has a 50-bed capacity per night. Behavioral health professionals staff the east side building on the Oriana House campus.

The goal is to get help for those struggling with mental health without sending them to jail and jamming up the already clogged justice system.

So far, 20 local police departments have used the facility.

Members of the community who wish to refer someone to the Diversion Center can call the ADAMHS Board 24/7 hotline: (216) 623-6888.

