2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Family asks for assistance in search for missing 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman

Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.(Katie Tercek)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a missing 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman is speaking out in hopes of getting the public to help during the search.

Volunteers and relatives are expected to canvas the area on Thursday where Audreona Barnes was last seen, distributing flyers with information to residents in the neighborhood.

According to investigators, Barnes was last seen on Warner Road in Cleveland in July. Her family said she was at an armed services recruiting office before her disappearance.

In addition to having no contact with Barnes, family members said her social media accounts were deactivated and her phone was turned off months ago.

Anyone with information about Barnes’ location is asked to call Warrensville Heights police detectives at 216-587-6500.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Veterans mugged in failed robbery outside of American Legion Post
1 arrested, 2 at large in beating of veterans outside of American Legion Post
Hope Memorial Bridge closed until early Friday, Nov. 5
Cleveland EMT, police officer and firefighter recruits have to sign a new agreement as a...
New Cleveland first responder recruits could owe thousands if they leave before five years
GM investing more than $46M at Parma Metal Center