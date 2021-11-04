Family asks for assistance in search for missing 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a missing 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman is speaking out in hopes of getting the public to help during the search.

Volunteers and relatives are expected to canvas the area on Thursday where Audreona Barnes was last seen, distributing flyers with information to residents in the neighborhood.

According to investigators, Barnes was last seen on Warner Road in Cleveland in July. Her family said she was at an armed services recruiting office before her disappearance.

In addition to having no contact with Barnes, family members said her social media accounts were deactivated and her phone was turned off months ago.

Anyone with information about Barnes’ location is asked to call Warrensville Heights police detectives at 216-587-6500.

