Former Strongsville priest allegedly used confession to extort sexually-explicit content from boys

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More details, as found in new federal filings with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, were released in the case against a former priest who pleaded guilty to numerous sex crimes involving children.

The investigation into allegations against Robert McWilliams started in October 2019 after two Geauga County families came forward to report beliefs of online extortion of their sons by the former priest.

McWilliams assembled a “disturbing” child pornography collection of over 1,000 videos and images, extorted teen victims for more graphic images, and compensated at least two other boys for sexual acts, prosecutors claimed in the pre-sentencing report.

According to the court records, McWilliams used confession as a way to extort inappropriate material from the minor victims.

“He is a consumer of child pornography, and an extortionist who violated the sacrament of confession to obtain information he later used, under aliases, to seek the production of sexually explicit material from boys he was “counseling”

Additionally, federal officials said McWilliams pretended to be a female on social media sites to contact minor male victims he knew from his parishes in Strongsville and Newbury Township.

McWilliams pleaded guilty in July to various crimes, including production and distribution of sexually explicit images of minors and juvenile sex trafficking.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9 in federal court.

