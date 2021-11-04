GM investing more than $46M at Parma Metal Center

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - General Motors (GM) officials announced Thursday they will invest more than $46 million at it Metal Center to upgrade equipment and to prepare the facility for future product programs.

The Parma Metal Center produces sheet metal stampings and assemblies for multiple GM product programs.

“Our Parma operation is a longtime leader in metal stamping capabilities and this investment reflects our confidence in the employees at Parma,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “This investment will help the Parma team continue producing high quality, sheet metal stampings for a variety of future GM products.”

Around 1,000 employees work at the Parma Metal Center which opened in 1948.

According to GM officials, the Parma Metal Center process over 800 tons of steel per day and services or supports the majority of General Motors North America produced vehicle.

