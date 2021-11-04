2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

GM investing more than $46M at Parma Metal Center

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - General Motors (GM) officials announced Thursday they will invest more than $46 million at it Metal Center to upgrade equipment and to prepare the facility for future product programs.

The Parma Metal Center produces sheet metal stampings and assemblies for multiple GM product programs.

“Our Parma operation is a longtime leader in metal stamping capabilities and this investment reflects our confidence in the employees at Parma,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “This investment will help the Parma team continue producing high quality, sheet metal stampings for a variety of future GM products.”

Around 1,000 employees work at the Parma Metal Center which opened in 1948.

According to GM officials, the Parma Metal Center process over 800 tons of steel per day and services or supports the majority of General Motors North America produced vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Baby Gorilla with Freddy at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27,...
Baby gorilla born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for first time in its history (photos)
A school security expert questions whether metal detectors are a good idea for Bedford High...
Security expert questions Bedford plan for metal detectors in high school
Orland Bakery leadership excited over Opportunity Corridor opening
Cleveland’s Orlando Bakery enthusiastic over Opportunity Corridor
Opportunity Corridor
‘Opportunity Corridor’ to open in Cleveland next week