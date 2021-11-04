Grand jury indicts man accused in the murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 29-year-old man accused in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

Robert Shepard is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Jackson, 24, is the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

He was shot and killed on Sept. 19 near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street in Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Shepard lured Jackson to the area, where he was shot by an unidentified person.

Both Shepard and the second person then fled the scene.

Shepard was arrested on Oct. 27.

The second person remains at large.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back and arms.

