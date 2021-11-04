Hope Memorial Bridge closed until early Friday, Nov. 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hope Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic from 4 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 until 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, according to the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.

Officials with The Greater Cleveland Film Commission added there will be times during those 24 hours pedestrians will also not be allowed to cross the bridge.

No further details on why the closure is necessary were released.

Cleveland police will help manage traffic.

The Hope Memorial Bridge connects Lorain Avenue and Carnegie Avenue.

