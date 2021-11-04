2 Strong 4 Bullies
Indiana man charged in fatal shooting of trick-or-treater

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after shots were fired at a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding another 13-year-old in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond.

One of the trick-or-treaters told police that he exchanged words with a man prior to the shooting.

Court documents allege the man threatened to get a gun and shoot them. A car later drove nearby.

Court records say some men got out, and shots were fired at the group.

It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Crews has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

