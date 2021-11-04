Lakewood kidnapping suspect indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Lakewood man accused of trying to kidnap a child during a soccer practice at Lakewood’s Madison Park was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Jeremy McCusker was indicted on the charges of kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, aggravated menacing, carrying concealed weapons and resisting arrest.

Lakewood police were called to the park around 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 after witnesses saw a man pick up the child and try to run away.

Several adults intervened and restrained him until officers arrived.

The child, whose name is not being released, was not hurt.

19 News also uncovered McCusker was on probation during the time of the incident because of a domestic violence charge.

McCusker’s brother, Thomas, told 19 News mental health played a big part in what happened, especially since he said Jeremy was not on his medicine at the time.

“He’s bipolar and schizophrenic, he had started relapsing in August,” explained Thomas. “We got in contact with the probation officer and we were in contact with Matt Talbot which is like the rehab place. He was supposed to turn himself in the day before all this happened”.

“I just know his heart, like one bad day doesn’t define your whole life, and I know he’s struggling right now with his own guilt of what it has happened,” said Thomas.

Jeremy McCusker is currently being held on a $1 million bond and will be back in court on Nov. 15.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.