Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter mix in spots through tomorrow; clearing out this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air mass remains in place. Warmer air builds in this weekend. The wind direction today is more out of the southwest and is pretty light. This will allow the lake effect winter mix to be confines to the lakeshore areas east of Cleveland. It should be dry elsewhere. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s. The steering wind turns west to northwest tonight. A lake effect winter mix at times along the lakeshore. Temperatures drop into the 20s overnight where the clouds break up. Some leftover winter mix tomorrow, especially east of Cleveland along the lakeshore. It’s sunshine elsewhere. High temperatures around 50 degrees. Another cold Friday night with a clear sky and light wind. Overnight temperatures slip into the 20s away from the lakeshore. Sunshine and milder Saturday. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.