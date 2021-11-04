2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter mix in spots through tomorrow; clearing out this weekend

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air mass remains in place. Warmer air builds in this weekend. The wind direction today is more out of the southwest and is pretty light. This will allow the lake effect winter mix to be confines to the lakeshore areas east of Cleveland. It should be dry elsewhere. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s. The steering wind turns west to northwest tonight. A lake effect winter mix at times along the lakeshore. Temperatures drop into the 20s overnight where the clouds break up. Some leftover winter mix tomorrow, especially east of Cleveland along the lakeshore. It’s sunshine elsewhere. High temperatures around 50 degrees. Another cold Friday night with a clear sky and light wind. Overnight temperatures slip into the 20s away from the lakeshore. Sunshine and milder Saturday. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Light wintry mix through Thursday; sunshine and a warm-up for the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Light wintry mix through Thursday; sunshine and a warm-up for the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Light wintry mix through Thursday; sunshine and a warm-up for the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Light wintry mix through Thursday; sunshine and a warm-up for the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Light wintry mix through Thursday; sunshine and a warm-up for the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Light wintry mix through Thursday; sunshine and a warm-up for the weekend
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: More rounds of lake effect wintry mix ahead