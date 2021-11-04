2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio Gov. DeWine answers questions regarding recent exposure to COVID-19

FILE - Gov. DeWine
FILE - Gov. DeWine(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke publicly about his recent exposure to two staff members who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor announced on Wednesday, that because of the exposures, both he and first lady Fran DeWine were canceling public appearances through at least Sunday.

DeWine and his wife are both fully vaccinated and have received their booster shots. Neither were showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Attorney generals in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee sued the Biden Administration Thursday over...
Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee sue Biden over COVID vaccine mandate
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is joined by other officials at a ribbon cutting for...
Cuyahoga County Diversion Center expands to general public
CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine for children already being shipped to Ohio providers
FILE - Gov. DeWine
Ohio Gov. DeWine exposed to 2 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19