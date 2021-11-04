Ohio Gov. DeWine answers questions regarding recent exposure to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke publicly about his recent exposure to two staff members who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor announced on Wednesday, that because of the exposures, both he and first lady Fran DeWine were canceling public appearances through at least Sunday.

DeWine and his wife are both fully vaccinated and have received their booster shots. Neither were showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

