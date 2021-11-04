Ohio high school students will be required to learn financial literacy skills under new law

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that will require future high school students to learn basic financial skills so they are better prepared for adulthood.

Senate Bill 1 was sponsored by Republican State Sens. Steve Wilson, of Maineville, and Rob McColley, of Napoleon, and signed by the governor on Oct. 28.

“It is our duty as a state to ensure that our education system prepares Ohio students for success,” Sen. McColley said. “There are few things that will better prepare someone for success than an understanding of basic financial literacy.”

The newly-signed law will require Ohio high school students to receive one-half unit of instruction, or 60 total hours, from a teacher who has been properly trained in financial literacy.

“The goal of Ohio’s system of elementary and secondary education is to prepare all students for and seamlessly connect all students to success in life beyond high school graduation, regardless of whether the next step is entering the workforce, beginning an apprenticeship, engaging in post-secondary training, serving in the military, or pursuing a college degree”

Students who enter the ninth grade in January 2022 or later will be required to complete the course.

Senate Bill 1 also addresses the shortages of substitute teachers and providers school districts more hiring flexibility.

