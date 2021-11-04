2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio’s 11th Congressional District gets its voice back in Washington

Shontel Brown sworn in
Shontel Brown sworn in
By Peter Zampa
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ohio’s 11th District has representation in Congress once again. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) swore in Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH) Thursday just two days after her decisive special election victory.

With her hand on the bible, the Speaker of the House, her family, and her predecessor Marcia Fudge in attendance - Shontel Brown joins the ranks in Washington at a historic juncture.

It will be trial by fire for Brown as lawmakers are currently considering generational pieces of legislation. Things like an infrastructure overhaul, a climate and social spending package amounting to nearly $1.75 trillion, voting rights, and much more are on the table for the newly minted representative.

The sign on her office is officially up, and Brown will have six months to make her mark on Capitol Hill before yet another Democratic primary that is slated for May 3. That primary could be a rematch between Brown and the progressive Nina Turner who Brown defeated in a tight primary in August.

Brown was sworn in at the same time as Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH) the new representative for Ohio’s 15th District in the southern part of the state.

