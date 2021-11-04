2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio’s 15th district represented again: newly-elected Rep. Mike Carey sworn in to office

Carey won his election for the open Ohio seat on Tuesday night and will begin work as soon as possible.
Rep. Mike Carey
Rep. Mike Carey(GRAY DC)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Newly-elected Congressman Mike Carey (R-Ohio) has been sworn in to the U.S House of Representatives.

The Ohio coal lobbyist took his oath of office Thursday in Washington D.C alongside Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio).

Carey defeated his democratic opponent state lawmaker and public health professional Allison Russo by more than 15 points in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District special election Tuesday. He replaced former Congressman Steve Stivers, who left his seat in May to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Carey, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, campaigned as a “conservative outsider.” He ran on many of the same values as the former President, such as tightening border security and reigning in government spending.

Carey has been outspoken against the administration and President Biden’s proposed infrastructure and social safety net plans. As a voting member of Congress, Carey will now have a say in whether those and other democratic priority items pass through Congress.

Carey’s term in Congress will be brief. He took over the remainder of Congressman Steve Stivers’ term and will have to face reelection next year. Ohio’s Congressional map is still being redrawn, as Ohio will lose one congressional seat next cycle.

Democrats currently have an eight-seat advantage over Republicans in the U.S House of Representatives.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Shontel Brown sworn in
Ohio’s 11th Congressional District gets its voice back in Washington
C.P.P.A President Jeff Follmer
Police oversight ballot measure approved; union promises to fight it
Councilman Kerry McCormack
Cleveland votes in new City Council positions
Justin Bibb is Cleveland's new mayor.
Mayor-elect Justin Bibb talks next steps after winning Cleveland race: ‘Hitting the ground running’
The Cleveland skyline is shown, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Cleveland.
Nov. 2 election guide